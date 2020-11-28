Christmas Celebration adapt or cancel due to COVID in the Town of Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) – It’s the time of the year where Christmas lights start to decorate house and surrounding towns and villages typically hold big holiday celebrations, but COVID-19 has changed things this year with some events shrinking in size, and some being canceled altogether in the Town of Irondequoit.

Christmas celebrations in the Town of Irondequoit will look a little different this year.

“We want to make sure that we’re being very careful and having,” said Wendy Nolan, owner of I-square.

At I-Square’s annual tree lighting, arts and crafts were held outside, and food tables were socially distant. The lights still went up on the tree, but a lot of the usual events were canceled.

‘We had a long itinerary for events starting at noon but because of the new guidelines because of Irondequoit and the governor we cut down a lot of our activities,” said Nolan.

It was the 9th year for the event in the Town of Irondequoit, a town that typically draws in crowds to see Christmas lighting displays.

This year the town supervisor has been forced to cancel a big traditional event.

“We have a tree lighting ceremony every year and it’s a special event that we get a lot of residents to attend and we just cant do it this year,” said David Seeley, supervisor of the Town of Irondequoit.

Canceling or changing events this holiday season will keep crowds away but leaders say they are still doing what they can to turn these traditions into smaller, COVID safe events, so people living nearby can still experience the holiday cheer.

“Balances the need to be safe from a public health point of view with also understanding that we still are experiencing these important dates through the year but just in a different manner,” said Seeley.

Leaders say they are trying to keep typical holiday traditions, but in smaller settings a sacrifice we have to make in order to be safe.

Even though the Irondequoit Christmas tree lighting is canceled, the town will still put lights on the tree at town hall, and families can come out on their own time to enjoy the display.