ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both nationally and locally, many Christians have taken time to honor the history of Easter Sunday.

Many religious events began Thursday, and will continue all weekend here in Rochester.

Those celebrating Saturday morning said that Easter is at the heart of their faith.

“The first words of Jesus when he appeared to his disciples on that first Easter Sunday were peace be with you,” Reverand Roman Caly said during his service at St. Stanislaus Kostka. “How much our world, our country, our state and the neighborhoods of Rochester need the peace of Christ.”

St. Stanislaus also held an Easter food basket blessing. Mass is being held this evening around 8 p.m. which is expected to draw larger crowds.