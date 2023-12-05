ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A beloved holiday tradition is coming back to Rochester:

Sibley’s Toyland. The store used to put out an incredible display in the main street building for decades before they closed.

This display will feature about 3 dozen original animatronics, most of them are about 80 years old.

Turn 2023 was the year to do this — as WinnDevelopment bought the Sibley Square ten years ago — as Ken Greene, formally is the vice president of commercial development for the Sibley Square, felt the need to do something special for the holidays.

He went into the basement of the building and found all these original animatronics that had been there for decades.

Greene, one by one, and by hand, repaired them in his own Santa’s workshop and is more than ready to get them moving, light the lights, and spread some joy on Friday at 4 p.m., at the official ceremony at 250 E. Main Street.

“We can see grandparents, and children, and grandchildren all come together and reconnect with the history of the holidays past,” he said. “With all of the chaos that’s going on around the world, to be able to come in and get just simple joy, from these animatronics around this holiday season, I think nothing could be better than that, just a brief relief from the chaos.”

This display will be open until the end of January, so there’s plenty of time for people to check it out, even after the holidays.