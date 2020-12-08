Catch holiday favorites at Avon’s Vintage Drive-In Theatre

TOPSHOT – Cinema-goers watch a movie from their cars at a drive-in theater in Les Herbiers, western France, on May 22, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking for some COVID-friendly holiday fun for the family, the Vintage Drive-In Theatre in Avon is open for business.

The theatre is offering a late of Christmas classics, with scheduled screenings of Polar Express, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and more (including Die Hard, but we won’t get into the merits of if that’s a true holiday movie).

You can reserve a spot at the drive-in, purchase tickets, and review the COVID-19 safety protocols, online before you go.