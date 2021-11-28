Brighton celebrates opening Hanukkah night with menorah light parade

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of local organizations gathered at the Jewish Senior Life campus in Brighton to spread love and celebrate the fist of eight nights of Hanukkah.

To commemorate the holiday in its absolute form, community leaders and Rochester residents led a vehicle parade and carried the holy light on 18 separate menorahs that were mounted on top of cars.

Tons of gift bags were handed out to all participating children, who also helped in passing around candles of light throughout the ceremony.

Residents across the region were invited to take part in the parade, all for the love of Chanukah.

“The message of Hanukkah is a universal one,” Rabbi Nechemia Vogel from the Chabad of Pittsford said. “It’s a message of how god comes through with miracles and light ultimately overcomes darkness — it’s the message we want to bring to the world.

Festive music surrounded the campus as vehicles made their way around the Jewish Senior Life center.

Hanukkah lasts until Monday, December 6.

The parade departed from Hillel Community Day School at 3:30 p.m. and concluded with the menorah ceremony at 4:00 p.m. at Jewish Senior Life in Brighton.