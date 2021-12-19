Breakfast with Santa for kids in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The most important meal of the day? Breakfast with Santa happened in Rochester Sunday morning.

Creative Nation and Water Street sponsored the free event this morning allowing kids to eat and meet with Santa Claus.

“We have Santa, we have a Grinch, we have gifts for the kids, all types of gifts not just normal gifts. The good stuff for the kids, just want to put smiles on the kids faces and make them happy with the climate of everything that’s going on in rochester.” Sierra Dunklin Special Events Coordinator said.

Organizers say the event was about doing something special for the kids in Rochester this holiday season. They also want to continue community engagement and giving back into the new year.