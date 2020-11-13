‘Frozen’ gingerbread castle among those featured at George Eastman Museum display

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sweet Creations Gingerbread display at the George Eastman Museum is back for its 25th Year. Many participants have taken much time to create spectacular pieces this year.

One recognizable piece is from the movie Frozen, the Arendelle castle and it was made by Betsi Johnson of Honeoye Falls. She said the sketching takes about a day. Then she and her family make most of the pieces three weeks in advance and store them. The week before bringing it to the museum, all decorating and assembly begins.

Johnson has been making gingerbread houses for 15 years and has been doing it for 10 years with the George Eastman museum.

“It’s light hearted. We want to do something that is more upbeat. So when people see it, we want them to feel the joy of the movie and feel a little bit uplifted.”

We’re Live at the George Eastman Museum for their Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display! @EastmanMuseum #Holidays pic.twitter.com/FFaCkAc0X0 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 13, 2020

Kathy Connor, the curator of the legacy collection said making the changes as far as capacity limitation, and adding health safety protocols were important to be able to continue this holiday tradition. She said the bidding for the houses can be done virtually.

For more information on hours and safety protocols click here.