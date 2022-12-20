ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AAA is making sure you plan ahead for your holiday commute.

According to its latest gas price report, prices dropped slightly this week. In Rochester, there was a seven-cent decrease. The New York State Average is down 10 cents since last Monday and national prices dropped 12 cents.

Triple A also said that traffic on the road is expected to return back to pre-pandemic levels and experts are advising drivers to plan accordingly.

“Heading out for this weekend the worst travel times are going to be Friday the 23rd from 4 to 7 p.m., so try to make your drive before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. on Friday, and if you’re traveling on Saturday, Christmas Eve, December 24th, the worst times on the road will be between noon and 6 p.m. so that’s kind of looking at all day,” said Communications Specialist Valerie Puma.

AAA says December 27th is expected to be the worst day for holiday travel, adding that for most of next week, the best times to be on the road will be before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.