5K Holiday Reindeer Run in Downtown Rochester this weekend

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Time to put on your antlers and running shoes for the annual 5K Reindeer run!

The 5K and Kids 1/2 mile hosted by Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Racing will start and finish at the Blue Cross Arena. The race is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday December 11th.

The following streets will be impacted for travel between 8:15 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. The streets will reopen after the race is completed.

Exchange Blvd South bound from Broad Street to Plymouth Ave

Exchange Blvd North bound from Ford St to Broad St

Ford Street from Mt Hope to Plymouth Ave

Wilson Blvd from Ford Street to McLean

Court St from South Ave to Exchange Blvd

Registration information can be found at Race website: https://yellowjacketracing.com/races/reindeer-run-hybrid-5k