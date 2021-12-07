5K Holiday Reindeer Run in Downtown Rochester this weekend

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Time to put on your antlers and running shoes for the annual 5K Reindeer run!

The 5K and Kids 1/2 mile hosted by Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Racing will start and finish at the Blue Cross Arena. The race is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday December 11th.

The following streets will be impacted for travel between 8:15 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. The streets will reopen after the race is completed.

  • Exchange Blvd South bound from Broad Street to Plymouth Ave
  • Exchange Blvd North bound from Ford St to Broad St
  • Ford Street from Mt Hope to Plymouth Ave
  • Wilson Blvd from Ford Street to McLean
  • Court St from South Ave to Exchange Blvd

Registration information can be found at Race website: https://yellowjacketracing.com/races/reindeer-run-hybrid-5k

