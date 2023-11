ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s City Hall is ready to celebrate the holiday season!

Rochester’s City Hall has received its holiday tree, which was put up in the City Hall atrium Tuesday morning.

The City of Rochester’s Forest Division maneuvered the massive, 25-foot-tall holiday tree through the building and were able to stand it up — as the tree towered over everyone who walked into City Hall.

It took the crew around two-and-a-half hours to hoist the holiday tree in the atrium.