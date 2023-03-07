Proposition one is a $37M project, proposition two is a $90M project

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters in the Hilton Central School District went to the Parma Town Hall Tuesday to cast their ballots on two capital improvement projects. One proposal has a focus on maintenance and infrastructure, the other proposal involves new athletic facilities and a performing arts center.

Voters could choose to vote for just one or the other, or both. Opinions from voters talking to News 8 seemed split.

Proposition one is a $37 million dollar project addressing infrastructure at five schools with a focus on safety, technology, energy, and maintenance. The district says that will have no local tax burden. Proposition two is a $90 million dollar project including a performing arts center and an athletics center, that will impact residents’ pocketbooks.

“You have to weigh whether you want to have the taxes that are coming with proposition two,” said parent Kim Read. She says between one and two, there’s a lot to consider.

Nat Goodhartz says as a fencing coach, she loves the arts and athletics… however, she’s only voting yes for number one.

“Now, I think the economy is such that it would be best to perhaps keep that in the back for the moment,” she said.

Same for postal worker Ken Crampton. He says proposition one has key projects like bus maintenance. For two, let’s take a rain check. “Maybe just the costs right now we have to revisit it,” he said.

Ditto for Patricia Low. “I’m good with number one, NOT with number two.”

Jennifer Garrison is actually voting for both one and two, with eyes on her daughters’ futures.

“I feel it’s important to put our finances into our school system,”

Mimi Caruso has 12 grandchildren. She wants it all. “These kids haven’t had this in so many years, and Hilton really needs it,” she said.

Farmer David Martin is against both propositions. “Spending money is okay as long as you have the money to spend, and right now I don’t think it’s a good time with the economy,” said Martin.

His daughter Laura feels the same. “I understand it for the people who have the money and can afford but… a lot of us can’t,” she said.

PROPOSITION ONE DETAILS:

Projects at all five schools, Transportation & Technology

• Total Project Cost: $37,200,000

• NO LOCAL TAX IMPACT

Building Condition Survey Replacements/Upgrades

• Fire Alarm Systems – All Schools, Transportation

• Roadway, Parking & Sidewalk Improvements – NW

• Entranceway Sidewalk Improvements – HS

• Air Conditioning – MW

• Technology Classroom Renovations with ADA Access – MW

• Ventilation – MW, NW

• Acoustics – NW Cafeterias

• Emergency Generator – QE

• Classroom Renovations – QE, VE

• Boiler – QE

• Roofing – VE, LeBeau Concession Bdg.

• Domestic Water Heater Replacement – VE

• Kitchen Renovation – VE

• Technology Network Infrastructure – District-wide

PROPOSITION TWO DETAILS:

High School Field House & Performing Arts Center

• School & Community Use

• Total Project Cost: $90,058,000

• Average Cost to Taxpayer with $200,000 Home = $19/

month

Field House

• Entranceway; Gymnasium; Fitness, Weight & Cardio Rooms;

Wrestling/Multipurpose Instruction Space; Large Group

Instruction Room; Running/Walking Track; Turf Field;

Offices; Athletic Storage

Performing Arts Center

• Auditorium, Rehearsal/Black Box Theater, Green Rooms,

Set Building Rooms, Chorus Room, Band Room, Music/

Multi-Purpose Instruction Space, Offices/Practice Rooms,

Performing Arts Storage.