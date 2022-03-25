HILTON. N.Y. (WROC) — The trial for the former Hilton elementary principal accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen students is set to begin October 11th.

Kirk Ashton was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing and this morning the trial date was set.

Several victims have come forward against Ashton. Over his 17 year tenure at the Northwood Elementary School in Hilton, he has been accused of sexually harassing over 30 students.

News 8 has also learned that Ashton is currently living within a mile of a local school.

We aren’t sure which school and we do not know of any restrictions that would prohibit this. We do know, however, that there’s an order of protection issued for his alleged victims.