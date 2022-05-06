HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A standoff in the Village of Hilton resolved peacefully Friday afternoon.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded in the morning to the Hilton Drive and Rolling Meadows Drive neighborhood to perform a welfare check.

Around 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office ordered nearby residents to remain in their homes, and two nearby schools — Village Elementary School and Merton Williams Middle School — went into lockout. A school lockout means classes resume as normal but no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

Around 12 p.m. officials said the standoff ended peacefully.

Specifics regarding what prompted the shelter-in-place order and school lockout were not immediately made available.

Details remain limited at this time.

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.