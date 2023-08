ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing Hilton teenager Thursday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ayden Cuvelier, 15, was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday in Hilton.

Cuvelier is described as 5’6″ and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.