Kirk Ashton, former Hilton principal charged with sex abuse due in court

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students, is due back in court Monday.

Several victims have come forward against Ashton. Over his 17 year tenure at the Northwood Elementary School in Hilton, he has been accused of sexually harassing over 30 students.

He is charged with at least 26 counts of sexual abuse against minors from second to fifth grade.

He was released from jail on Tuesday, October 18th after posting bail amounting to $100,000. Ashton’s final bail was reduced multiple times since his initial arrest in April.

Multiple families in the district have filed separate lawsuits against Ashton and Hilton Central Schools.

Ashton is scheduled to appear Monday at 2 p.m. before Honorable Karen A. Bailey-Turner in Rochester.

