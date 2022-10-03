ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing dozens of students, many during school hours.

Ashton was arrested in April 2021, pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, and resigned that September.

Ashton had been Northwood’s principal since 2004. When he resigned months after his arrest, the district said, under New York State Education Law, he could not be fired earlier without a formal disciplinary hearing. District officials said they chose not to pursue that option because it would have required students to testify.

Kirk Ashton walks out of MC jail pic.twitter.com/O1yrtJ9Kd2 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 19, 2021