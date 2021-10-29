Hilton student to face discipline for wearing confederate flag at school

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton Central School District officials say a student will face discipline after wearing a confederate flag to school.

Officials from the district say wearing the confederate flag is in violation of the code of conduct.

District officials sent a notice to parents to make them aware of the situation after an image of the student wearing the flag was being shared on social media Friday. They said the student wearing the flag was not a participant of the school’s costume parade Friday.

Officials said in the letter to parents that the district condemns hate speech and actions, and invited students or staff to report issues to the Safe School Helpline.