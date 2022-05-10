HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton senior Braiden Wingrove does not let his visual impairment get in the way of life, so he created a full-size electric vehicle that he can drive himself.

The local student began working on the project after looking for a way to safely get around the hallways. By using the power of sensors and the help of his classmates, Wingrove had a fully-built electric vehicle.

Wide-angled sensors mounted on all sides of the kart allow him to move without fear.

“The sensors just let me know which way I should be steering the vehicle,” Wingrove said. “If it was making a high-pitched sound, I know I would need to steer to the right. If it was making a low-pitched sound, I know to steer to the left. I think I made an outstanding amount of progress since day one. It took us three weeks to build this vehicle.”

After graduation, Wingrove is going to attend a college prep program at Boston’s Carroll Center for the Blind. He then plans to study computer programming at SUNY Brockport.

