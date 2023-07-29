ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Hilton School District is denying allegations that an assistant school principal was made a “scapegoat” during Kirk Ashton’s sex abuse trial.

Ashton is the former elementary school principal who was convicted last fall of sexually abusing more than 20 young students.

Kelly O’Connell-Byrne served as the assistant principal with Ashton. She testified at Ashton’s trial that she occasionally observed boys sitting on Ashton’s lap at Northwood Elementary School.

Soon after, O’Connell Byrne was placed on administrative leave. Now O’Connell-Byrne is suing the district for harassment and age discrimination.

In court documents, she alleges school superintendent Casey Kosiorek and other administrators forced her to retire and retaliated against her because she spoke out about the abuses. Thursday, lawyers for the Hilton School District asked the court to dismiss the case.

In a statement to News 8, a spokesperson writes… “The district fully denies O’Connell-Byrne’s allegations of first amendment violations and age discrimination.”

O’Connell-Byrne is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

FULL HILTON COMPLAINT: