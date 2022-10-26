ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Concerned citizens of Hilton and Parma packed a firehouse Wednesday to discuss the future of ambulance services in the town and village.

The issue comes down to money and whether or not contracting with Monroe Ambulance for regional services would deliver the timely emergency services residents are accustomed to and need. The other option is to continue with the current local non profit ambulance service known as CHS — at a cost to taxpayers.

CHS mobile ambulance is requesting $250,000 to continue offering services.

Village board members and CHS were there Wednesday to answer questions about next steps.

According to Village of Hilton Mayor Joe Lee, if the town and village agree to a tax district, CHS would receive up to $800,000 annually, plus the money they bill for ambulance services.