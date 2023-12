ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man who moved to Israel and joined the Israeli military was killed in Gaza last week.

Jonathan William Dean Jr. was 25 years old. Rabbi Leonardo Bitran of Temple Beth El, who helped Dean with his immigration paperwork, said Dean was nearing the end of his service when war broke out. Bitran said Dean was planning to return to the United States in January.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help Dean’s family pay for funeral expenses.