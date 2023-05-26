A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hilton man was arrested and charged Friday with possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors found Isolino S. Presutti, 36, possessed child pornography on a desktop computer, according to a report the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received on March 2, 2023.

Following the report, investigators executed search warrants on five digital devices belonging to Presutti, recovering 4,668 photos and 27 videos of child pornography. They add the images included prepubescent minor and depictions of violence against children.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says Presutti was released on conditions after an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.