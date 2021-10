ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cody Mattice, the Hilton man charged in connection with the deadly January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is due in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Mattice was taken into custody over the weekend by the FBI.

His charges include assaulting and resisting officers, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Mattice is also facing weapons charges from that day.

