ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An open letter to the public from the Hilton Fire Department claims the Village of Hilton and the Town of Parma will be losing access to a rapid response advanced life support (ALS/ambulance) provider at the end of this year.

Village officials said that is not exactly the case: according to the open letter from Hilton FD, wait times for residents could greatly increase.

“With an ALS unit in our fire hall, you’re talking two-minute response times from the time they get the call to the time they’re leaving the door, out the door, and then travel time to the furthest part of our district would be almost 9 minutes,” said Hilton FD Chief, Phil Carris.

“By taking away that centralized ALS ambulance out of the center your response times could vary anywhere from 20 minutes up,” he added.

Hilton FD previously maintained its own volunteer ambulance service, but that was abolished due to a lack of volunteers, according to the Chief. Hilton FD then partnered with Greece Volunteer Ambulance, which eventually merged with CHS, Hilton’s now-current provider.

Village officials said this issue actually goes back a few years when there was a change in which entity maintains responsibility for securing ALS. This detail, however, village officials hadn’t been alerted to, they say.

“What happened a couple years ago, which should have been brought to our attention, is it shifted from a Fire Department responsibility to a locality, village, and town responsibility. Legally, it’s the village and town that decide what ambulance service is in your jurisdiction,” Hilton Village Manager, Shari Pearce, explained.

“We’re questioning about why the village itself didn’t bring this whole issue to a public vote. That was the main reason why we published that letter to our social media. It was just kind of a done deal,” Chief Carris said.

According to the Village, earlier this year, the fire department’s current ALS provider, CHS, asked the Village for the creation of a tax district to help support them in keeping ambulances physically within the fire department facility, 24/7. This would not be feasible without a tax subsidy, according to village leaders, due to the low call volume in the village and town, which averages one to three calls daily.

“Because this came late to the village, it is too late to create a tax district right now. The middle of October is the deadline in order to create the tax district, to put it on the tax bills for January 1st,” Pearce said.

The open letter from the fire department states that the tax district would add an average of about $6 per month per household to keep CHS at HFD.

The Village Board, during its last meeting, had a consensus to move forward with Monroe Ambulance. Village officials said Monroe ambulance had been already servicing the area for years.

“They are the main provider in the Town of Greece, Clarkson, and Kendall. We have three CON [sic, certificate of need] options in the Village and the Town which are AMR, CHS, and Monroe [ambulance]. Monroe, the board feels, is a very viable option that won’t increase the tax base. They bill differently than CHS so they get more insurance premiums or returns for the transport of ambulance,” said Pearce.

“Without that taxing district, CHS would be leaving at the end of this month. So realistically what that’s doing is that’s taking a ALS ambulance out of our community and then we’re relying more on the commercial side as far as EMS response and our neighboring districts,” said Chief Carris.

“We are not at all leaving our community without an ambulance. Monroe is going to be, most likely, our service provider and they just have a different business model than CHS. CHS sits at the fire hall 24/7, Monroe is mobile,” Pearce added.

The fire department is holding a public information session at the station, located at 120 Old Hojack Lane, on October 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Village officials said they are working to also create a similar meeting in the coming weeks. The next village board meeting is slated for November 1 at 5 p.m.