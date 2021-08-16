Hilton father of fallen Afghanistan soldier reacts to chaos in Kabul

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Locals who lost loved ones in the line of duty describe watching the current situation in Afghanistan as heartbreaking.

Dan Hasenauer of Hilton lost his son in 2005. On Monday he opened up and shared the emotions he’s facing, watching the Taliban seize control of Afghanistan.

Hasenauer’s son Jason was only 21-years-old when he was killed in Afghanistan, due to a Humvee rollover accident. At the time, Jason was just starting a family, had a fiancé and a newborn daughter. Hasenauer says Jason just wanted to do good and help people.

The events of 9/11 inspired Jason to go off and fight. Before that he was working as a firefighter for the Hilton Department and was devastated to see many fellow firemen and women lose their lives.

Watching everything unfold in Afghanistan has overwhelmed Hasenauer, especially after seeing what his son had been through.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s going on,” Hasenauer said. “Our soldiers being pulled out so quickly, what it does to them to see this happen, what they fought for and some of them are lost for it, it’s just hard, and then to see the Afghan people… what’s happening to them.”

According to Hasenauer, Jason built meaningful relationships with the people of Afghanistan while serving, working with translators where he shared some of the most scarring moments of war with them. Now, Hasenauer wishes he could do anything to help them.

“They’re the ones I think we really need to stand by, take care of them and listen to them,” Hasenauer said.

Hasenauer believes in many ways, the situation in Kabul right now is reminiscent of how that war ended.

6,000 U.S. troops have been sent over to assist in evacuating U.S. personnel and assist Afghan allies to safety outside of the country.

“We will lead with diplomacy, our international influence and humanitarian aid,” President Biden said in a press conference Monday.