ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and teachers of the Hilton Central School District are going back to school Thursday one day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation.

The Hilton school district announced that due to the threat, they have brought on a “trauma, illness, and grief” team to help students who need support after the incident. In addition, extra counselors were brought in and parents are encouraged to call the school if their child may need extra support.

On Wednesday, an email threat was sent out to some local media outlets, including News 8, which claimed that pipe bombs were placed at several locations in the district. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified and the school was evacuated and closed for the day.

According to the threat, the school district has an LGTBQ+ book titled “This Book is Gay” that is available for students to read, which the writer of the threat cites as the reason for making it.

In addition, parents and guardians of Hilton students were notified via phone call that a bomb threat was issued against the school and that students needed to be picked up from the respective schools.

According to MCSO, no devices were found and there were no injuries reported as a result of the threat.