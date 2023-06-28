ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Months after former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton was convicted of child sexual abuse charges, Hilton’s Board of Education followed up on actions that were taken following the case.

In a letter sent out to families in the Hilton Central School District, board members revealed they worked with a third-party law firm to come up with recommendations and follow-up steps moving forward.

These recommendations include implementing better protections for whistleblowers against retaliation, keeping up with child and teen safety training for staff, and addressing the “Road to Recovery” plan.

The district first revealed the “Road to Recovery: Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Plan” back in 2021 — after Ashton’s arrest. The plan outlined various topics and goals for the district to reach — including screening and selecting employees, reinforcing the need for students and staff to speak up, and ensuring a safe environment.

In the letter, the Board of Education wrote:

“While there is no indication that any one person understood the egregious acts being committed by the former principal, our administration, faculty, and staff have no higher obligation than making sure our students are safe. We are working diligently and collaboratively with all of our stakeholder groups to ensure that to the extent warning signs of child abuse exist, individuals are knowledgeable about them, bring concerns forward through appropriate reporting channels, and that meaningful follow-up steps are taken. This requires a culture of shared purpose, knowledge, trust, respect, and open and honest communication. The Board is committed to ensuring that this culture exists throughout the District. Moving forward, we will continue to reinforce our policies, practices, human resources functions, and training to keep Hilton students safe so we never are in this situation again.“

Kirk Ashton was sentenced to 63 years in prison following his conviction. He was also ordered that he may not have contact with the victims for 27 years.