Editor’s Note: There will be a press conference at 10:35 a.m. at the Hilton Fire Department discussing the situation. It will be livestreamed on this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Hilton Central School District are being evacuated following the threat of pipe bombs underneath several locations within the district. As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, News 8 staff are on scene and attempting to learn more.

Police have not yet confirmed whether there is any actual threat to any location in the district. Regardless, all Hilton CSD schools will be closed for the rest of the day, according to a message from Hilton representatives to parents.

“Students will be boarding buses away from the school and will be kept safe and warm,” the message reads.

The threat came in via email at around 8:30 a.m. to the News 8 newsroom. It was immediately reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who said they are aware and actively handling the situation. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. parents received messages from the school regarding the evacuation, with instructions for pickup.

The email claimed that several pipe bombs had been placed, and referenced all schools in the district as well as the superintendent.

The following message was sent out to parents at around 9:35 a.m.

The district has received a threat that pipe bombs have been placed in all of our buildings. The district is now being evacuated. Students will be boarding buses away from the school and will be kept safe and warm. Parents and guardians should report to their child’s school to pick up their children. After children are picked up, schools will be closed for the remainder of the day. When you arrive at schools, please be patient as we take attendance and continue with the evacuation to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

We will keep you updated throughout the process.

