A sign for the Hilton Apple Fest, which will run from October 1 until October 2, 2022 (News 8 WROC Photo)

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The 40th annual Hilton Apple Fest kicked off this weekend to celebrate the Village of Hilton’s apple harvest.

The festival featured local music groups such as Joe Lana’s Big Idea Band, 5 Second Rule, and Lake Effect, as well as children’s entertainers.

A car show, known as the Hilton Apple Fest Auto Show, was held on Saturday featuring modified and stock trucks from local automotive enthusiasts, with an award ceremony held after.

The Apple Fest also featured many vendors, such as craft artisans and local farms, including Partyka Farms, Brookside Maple Farm, Trippleberry Farm, and Dragon Fly Jams and Jellies.

The Apple Fest will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. More information can be found on the festival’s website.