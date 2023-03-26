Students evacuating after the first threat the morning of Wednesday, March 22, 2023 (Jay Gardner / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed that the two bomb threats made to Hilton Central School District earlier this week are indeed hoaxes, and pose no threat to the community.

Wednesday morning, Hilton CSD received a threat from a Russian email account that bombs had been placed in several locations throughout the district. Friday, a second email threat came through.

The Greece Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and several federal law enforcement partners responded to and have been investigating both incidents. Sunday evening, they provided an update to the community on the threats — or lack thereof.

“This has clearly been a hoax meant to cause panic and disruption in our school community,” their joint investigation update reads.

Police said they were able to confirm similar threats were made throughout the week to a handful of communities around the country.

While school closed for the day following Wednesday’s threat, students did return to the classroom Thursday. After Friday’s threat, students finished out the school day once K-9 units swept the schools.

Investigators said that they have not found any link whatsoever between the threats and credible harm from a local individual or group. They emphasized that the perpetrators elected to use overseas emails and servers to conceal their identities.

“We are not naïve to think these emails will suddenly end, and, should they continue, we will investigate them,” police stated.

They added that given the false nature of the threats, they fully support the district’s decision to continue activities and classes. Hilton CSD has upgraded their security over the weekend, police said, to ease concerns.

“We are confident that the district administration is taking all reasonable and necessary measures to ensure students and staff feel safe to return to school.”