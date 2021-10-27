3 arrested at Hilton Board of Education meeting after mask refusal, disruption

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Hilton Central School District say three people were arrested during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

In a statement Wednesday, district officials said one person was arrested for trespassing and two others for refusing to leave school property.

Officials say several meeting attendees refused to comply with the New York state masking mandate, and were repeatedly asked to comply. Eventually, district officials say, everyone did, except for the one person who was arrested for trespassing.

Officials say before the public portion of the meeting, several attendees became disruptive. That’s when BOE President Brian O’Connor and Superintendent Dr. Casey Kosiorek suspended the meeting and the auditorium was cleared. As a result, two other individuals were arrested for refusing to leave school property.

A statement from the district said in part:

“The meeting commenced and was recorded and will be posted to the district website at Hilton.k12.ny.us to meet all open meeting law expectations. The NYS Health Department issued an emergency regulation directive Aug. 27 requiring all individuals to wear masks inside school buildings, effective immediately.”

The responding law enforcement agency was the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

