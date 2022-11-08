A lawyer for former President Trump sent a public message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday, telling him to stay in his own state instead of running for president.

“DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” said New Jersey attorney Alina Habba at a Trump rally in Dayton, Ohio, referring to the former president’s endorsement of the governor.

“He needs to stay in Florida.”

DeSantis is widely rumored to be planning a run for president in 2024, where he would likely come up against Trump in the Republican primary.

At the same Dayton rally, Trump said he would make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. There had been whispers that Trump might declare a 2024 bid on Monday evening, on the eve of Election Day, but he said, “We want nothing to distract from the importance of tomorrow.”

Trump jabbed at DeSantis, who is expected to easily win reelection on Tuesday, during a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend, referring to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“In 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent, oh-so-beautiful White House,” said Trump at Saturday’s rally.

Habba continued on Monday to speak to DeSantis over television, telling him: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.”

“He needs to stay in Florida,” she said, to which fellow Trump lawyer Christina Bobb agreed “100 percent.”