Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley blasted entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as “scum” after he brought up her daughter on Wednesday night’s third Republican presidential debate stage in Miami.

“In the last debate, she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first,” Ramaswamy said as the candidates clashed over the video-sharing app, which is owned by Beijing-based parent company ByteDance.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley said. “You’re just scum.”

The exchange prompted boos from the audience at the debate.

“You have her supporters propping her up, that’s fine,” Ramaswamy quipped.

TikTok emerged as a key talking point in the debate as the GOP White House hopefuls sparred over foreign policy. The app has come under scrutiny, with many calling for a ban in the U.S.

“The next generation of Americans are using it,” Ramaswamy said of the app.

Haley and Ramaswamy took the stage in Miami alongside three other fellow Republican White House contenders: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. The GOP front-runner, former President Trump, didn’t participate.