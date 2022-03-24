AJ and Carl honor the best of the best from the winter sports season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ and Carl put a bow on the thrilling high school winter sports season by recapping the final round of state tournaments and handing out some awards to the season’s top performers.

0:00-3:55- Carl reflects on his viral moment from last week’s podcast when he reacted to the Von Miller signing.

3:55-13:40- We recap the state basketball championships that featured the Bishop Kearney girls and Avoca/Prattsburgh boys bringing home state titles to Section V.

13:40-20:00- It’s award season and it’s time to recognize the best of the best of the winter sports season. We start out by highlighting the best moments of the season, which all came from a thrilling boys basketball tournament.

20:00-26:10- We look back on some of the instant classics from the season, none better than a pair of great games from hockey and boys basketball.

26:10-31:55- We shine the light on some of the top student-athletes from the past season, with our winners coming from wrestling and girls basketball.

31:55-38:10- There were many great candidates for our teams of the year, but our picks hailed from girls basketball and nordic skiing.

Be sure to follow the podcasts on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The show will return in two weeks to kick off the spring sports season.