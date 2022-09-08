ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We could go an entire season without as crazy of a Football Frenzy as we saw in Week One. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break it all down in this week’s episode.

First, we highlight the traffic woes at Aquinas as well as a changing of the guard in girls volleyball (0:00-6:05).

Big wins by McQuaid and Rush-Henrietta earn them our Team of the Week status (6:05-15:20).

We highlight Monroe and Vertus as teams that caught our attention in Week 1 (15:20-21:00) and talk about the HF-L/Wayen and McQuaid/UPrep matchups on the horizon (21:00-25:15).

