High School Huddle: Victor’s big week, Mendon boys basketball continues to impress

Blue Devils impress on the ice and the court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With sectionals just over a month away, AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break down everything you need to know in this week in Section V sports.

0:00-4:45- Carl breaks down the exciting hockey clash between two top-ten teams in the state, Victor and West Genesee

4:45-13:14- Our teams of the week, Victor girls basketball and Mendon boys basketball

13:14-20:20- Our under the radar teams, Honeoye Falls-Lima boys basketball and Avon girls basketball

20:20-25:01- Our games of the week, highlighting Schroeder/Penfield girls basketball and Penfield/Churchville-Chili hockey

As always, you can listen to every episode on Spotify and follow us to never miss a show.