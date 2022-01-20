                                                 
January 23 2022 06:30 pm

High School Huddle: Victor’s big week, Mendon boys basketball continues to impress

High School Huddle

Blue Devils impress on the ice and the court

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With sectionals just over a month away, AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break down everything you need to know in this week in Section V sports.

0:00-4:45- Carl breaks down the exciting hockey clash between two top-ten teams in the state, Victor and West Genesee

4:45-13:14- Our teams of the week, Victor girls basketball and Mendon boys basketball

13:14-20:20- Our under the radar teams, Honeoye Falls-Lima boys basketball and Avon girls basketball

20:20-25:01- Our games of the week, highlighting Schroeder/Penfield girls basketball and Penfield/Churchville-Chili hockey

As always, you can listen to every episode on Spotify and follow us to never miss a show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss