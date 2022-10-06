ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The spirit of Randy Moss was all around Section V last week as wide receivers stood out across the Rochester area (0:00-2:30).

We unveil our latest local football rankings with Victor and Hilton rising through the rankings in the large school list (2:30-8:55) while Penn Yan/Dundee moves up in the small school rankings (8:55-13:55).

Carl recently got out to Midlakes High School and chatted with the Screaming Eagles about their program’s turnaround (13:55-18:15).

Webster soccer teams are getting it done with defense, with the Schroeder girls and the Thomas boys both earning statement wins recently (18:15-23:45).

Finally, there are some top football and boys soccer matchups we’ve got our eyes on coming up (23:45-27:55).

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

RankTeamRecordClassLast Week
1.UPrep5-0AA1
2.McQuaid4-1AA2
3.Schroeder5-0A14
4.Victor4-1AA5
5.East/World of Inquiry5-0A23
6.Pittsford2-3AA9
7.Hilton4-1A1NR
8.Rush-Henrietta3-2AA6
9.Canandaigua4-1A27
10.Aquinas1-4AA8

Small Schools

RankTeamRecordClassLast Week
1.Honeoye Falls-Lima5-0B1
2.Batavia5-0B2
3.Oakfield-Alabama/Elba5-0D3
4.Penn Yan/Dundee4-0C5
5.Le Roy3-1C6
6.Attica3-2C8
7.East Rochester/Gananda4-1C7
8.Monroe3-2B4
9.Alexander4-0DNR
10.Canisteo-Greenwood5-08-Man10