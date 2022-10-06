ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The spirit of Randy Moss was all around Section V last week as wide receivers stood out across the Rochester area (0:00-2:30).

We unveil our latest local football rankings with Victor and Hilton rising through the rankings in the large school list (2:30-8:55) while Penn Yan/Dundee moves up in the small school rankings (8:55-13:55).

Carl recently got out to Midlakes High School and chatted with the Screaming Eagles about their program’s turnaround (13:55-18:15).

Webster soccer teams are getting it done with defense, with the Schroeder girls and the Thomas boys both earning statement wins recently (18:15-23:45).

Finally, there are some top football and boys soccer matchups we’ve got our eyes on coming up (23:45-27:55).

Be sure to check out the Podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. UPrep 5-0 AA 1 2. McQuaid 4-1 AA 2 3. Schroeder 5-0 A1 4 4. Victor 4-1 AA 5 5. East/World of Inquiry 5-0 A2 3 6. Pittsford 2-3 AA 9 7. Hilton 4-1 A1 NR 8. Rush-Henrietta 3-2 AA 6 9. Canandaigua 4-1 A2 7 10. Aquinas 1-4 AA 8

Small Schools