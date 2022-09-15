Griffins get another big win, Patriots hungry for redemption after last year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another week of the high school sports season brought us some standout performances and some statement blowout wins.

AJ and Carl recap Week 2 of the football season highlighting wins by UPrep, HF-L, Pal-Mac, and Rush-Henrietta (0:00-14:05).

The first NYSSWA state rankings of the year are out, we break down the boys soccer polls with a handful of Section V teams near the top (14:05-18:00). Our travels brought us to see wins from Churchville-Chili girls soccer and Penfield girls volleyball. C-C previously snapped Spencerport’s 40-game Section V unbeaten streak and Penfield looks primed to go on a deep run after falling to last year’s state champs from Victor (18:00-23:00).

Finally, we highlight our games to watch with Pittsford/Victor and Eastridge/Irondequoit taking center stage (23:00-26:05).

Be sure to check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.