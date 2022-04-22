ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many local teams are on spring break, AJ Feldman and Carl Jones haven’t gone anywhere and are here to break down the latest week in Section V action.

0:00-6:30- AJ rants about the terrible weather he had to shoot a game in on Tuesday night and Carl recaps some high-quality lacrosse that he saw on Saturday.

6:30-12:45- We highlight a pair of undefeated (at the time of recording) teams that have impressed us so far for our teams of the week: Irondequoit boys lacrosse and Pal-Mac baseball

12:45-18:10- Aquinas girls lacrosse and Churchville-Chili baseball have caught our eyes, they’re our teams that deserve some more pub.

18:10-21:53- We’ve got a few good matchups circled for our games of the week: Schroeder/Athena baseball and Sutherland/Mendon softball.