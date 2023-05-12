ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In our final episode before AJ and Carl devote their lives to all things Oak Hill Country Club, we highlight some of the top teams building their cases as the best of the best in Section V.

For our teams of the week, Carl highlights Canandaigua girls lacrosse’s big win over Rush-Henrietta, while AJ gives the Royal Comet softball team some love after a big week (3:50-11:10).

We’ve got our eyes on Irondequoit boys lacrosse and Mercy girls lacrosse as the two look to play spoiler to perennial Class B powers (11:10-17:20).

Finally, while we’re out at the PGA Championship, check out Athena/Sutherland baseball and Pittsford/R-H boys lacrosse, a pair of premier matchups (17:20-22:25).

As always, you can find the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.