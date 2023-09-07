ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The high school sports season is back and AJ and Carl are ready for another thrilling season of action. We start off the show by discussing the new classification that was introduced in the NYSPHSAA and the ramifications of the decision in Section V (0:00-12:50).

Week One of the high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of headlines in the first week of action. Geneva and East Rochester/Gananda are our teams of the week, both for their strong performances and for Geneva’s emotional victory (12:50-19:40).

Irondequoit and Fairport opened their season with a pair of statement wins, we’ve got our eyes on them after up-and-down campaigns last year (19:40-26:45).

Finally, there are plenty of big matchups on the upcoming schedule with Honeoye Falls-Lima/Monroe and UPrep/Canandaigua being named our Games of the Week (26:45-34:00).

Be sure to check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.