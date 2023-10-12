ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were a plethora of great, exciting games in Section V Football last week which has shaken up our High School Huddle local football rankings.

First, Carl recalls the amazing catch made by Pal-Mac’s Keagan Hoesterey (1:31).

Then, Carl and AJ dive into our rankings. McQuaid took down Hilton, but the Cadets don’t fall far in our rankings. Churchville-Chili proved they belong and Brighton makes a claim for a ranking as well. The small school rankings haven’t changed much, but Avon joins the list after a big win (4:05).

We turn our attention off of the football field to highlight big weeks by Aquinas boys soccer and Sutherland field hockey as our standout teams of the week (18:35).

Finally, we have our eyes on Hilton/Aquinas and Schroeder/Irondequoit to highlight the football schedule this week (23:15).