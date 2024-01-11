Fairport and Hilton both knocked off Victor to earn our praise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter sports season is heating up and AJ and Carl are back to break it all down.

The first Roundball Roundup of the season had some great games, however, first AJ and Carl had to deal with some pesky JV games. They recall their travels (00:45).

Fairport boys basketball and Hilton girls basketball each racked up statement wins against Victor recently, they are our Teams of the Week (6:15).

The Wayne boys and East girls are both rising up the standings, they are our Eyes on You teams (12:20).

Finally, Hilton/Schroeder girls basketball headlines our Roundball Roundup slate while Pittsford/Batavia Notre Dame United is one of the top matchups on the ice this season, they’re our games to watch (18:15).

