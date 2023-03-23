AJ and Carl hand out some well-deserved hardware

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter season is in the books and it’s time to put a bow on an eventful, exciting, and victorious Section V campaign.

AJ and Carl start the show off by recapping the basketball state championships which saw Victor, Avoca/Prattsburgh, Schroeder, and Waterloo take home state titles (0:00-16:00).

Then, we hand out some hardware by awarding our moments (16:00-23:30), teams (23:30-29:00), and players (29:00-34:45) of the winter sports season. Students and teams from RCSD, Schroeder, Victor, Pittsford, and Lyons gain some well-deserved recognition.

Be sure to check out the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.