High School Huddle: State rankings reax, surprising 2-0 teams, big week 3 matchups

High School Huddle

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman provide an in-depth look at Section V sports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Week two of the high school football season is the books and the soccer schedule is heating up. AJ Feldman and Thad Brown are here to break it all down in this week’s edition of the High School Huddle.

Topics include:

1:14- The first state rankings are out and some Section V teams are near the top
10:39- Takes and stories, including the perils of punting in high school, Brighton’s emergence, and a hunt for a lost cell phone
18:50- Under the radar teams, featuring the trickery of Dansville/Way-co and a strong Athena start
21:06- Our teams of the week, Aquinas and Spencerport
24:09- The best matchups of week 3

