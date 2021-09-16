High School Huddle: State rankings reax, surprising 2-0 teams, big week 3 matchups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Week two of the high school football season is the books and the soccer schedule is heating up. AJ Feldman and Thad Brown are here to break it all down in this week’s edition of the High School Huddle.

Topics include:

1:14- The first state rankings are out and some Section V teams are near the top

10:39- Takes and stories, including the perils of punting in high school, Brighton’s emergence, and a hunt for a lost cell phone

18:50- Under the radar teams, featuring the trickery of Dansville/Way-co and a strong Athena start

21:06- Our teams of the week, Aquinas and Spencerport

24:09- The best matchups of week 3