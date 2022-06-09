Nine Rochester-area teams are still alive for state championships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time for the final four as the spring sports season is coming to an exciting finish. We’re joined by another special guest as Mario Sacco of WSYR in Syracuse to recap the state semifinals in boys lacrosse and preview the girls lacrosse semis.

0:00-12:15- We preview the softball state tournament as Schroeder and Avon are still alive from the Rochester area.

12:15-20:35- Switching over to baseball, McQuaid and Pal-Mac are both looking to end their fantastic seasons by winning state championships.

20:35-27:10- Mario enters the chat as we break down the boys lacrosse action from Wednesday as Canandaigua advanced to the state title game while Fairport came short in the semis.

27:10-39:40- Section V and III will be going head-to-head in all of the girls lacrosse semifinal matchups, Mario breaks down the opponents for Rush-Henrietta, Victor, Honeoye Falls-Lima, and Pal-Mac.

39:40-42:00- We wrap up the show and get you ready for a wild weekend of high school sports.

You can also listen to the podcast on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts.