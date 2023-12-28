ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The early boys and girls basketball state rankings are out and they are littered with teams from Section V. After talking about their Christmas Day experiences, Carl Jones and AJ Feldman break down the state rankings.

On the boys side, the Athena boys team gets rewarded for their impressive start, but several other teams are ranked in all six classifications. For the girls, Class AA has six teams ranked including four in the top 10 (3:00).

The duo turn their attention from the hardwood to the ice for their games to watch. We highlight Brighton/HFL vs. Portside and Hilton vs. Pittsford for the key matchups (27:05).

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.