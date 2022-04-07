ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the weather going from 70 degrees one day to freezing the next, the spring sports season is in full gear. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones offer early impressions on some teams and players making names for themselves so far.

00:00-6:25- New to spring sports in Section V, Carl shares his initial impressions of the season. AJ dives into the Fairport/Victor softball ending that wasn’t.

6:25-13:35- We crown our teams of the week, Pal-Mac and Thomas boys lacrosse who have both started the season undefeated.

13:35-19:05- We shine the spotlight on some under-the-radar teams that deserve some praise, Fairport girls lacrosse and Sutherland softball.

19:05-25:00- We close out the show with two baseball games to watch, Athena/Sutherland and Schroeder/Hilton baseball.