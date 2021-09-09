High School Huddle: September 9, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first week of high school football and the rest of the fall season is in the books.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman have lots of things to discuss with all things high school sports.

Highlights include:

0:00- General discussion and Thad’s penchant for attracting overtime games

4:05- Our hot takes, with the parity of Class AA and the potential for dominance by McQuaid and Canandaigua this season taking center stage.

9:00- The best things we saw this weekend, including a crazy finish at Pal-Mac and the McQuaid kid who called his shot.

15:40- A soccer discussion on Penfield’s hot start and the return of city school soccer.

17:30- Biggest surprises from week one as HF-L reloads and Monroe features the “Randy Moss” of Section V.

21:45- Best performances from week one, Thomas and East.

23:40 – The top games we’re looking forward to watching in week two.

It’s all on the debut episode of the High School Huddle.