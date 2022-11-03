We're down to the final four in each class on the gridiron

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re knee-deep into the Section V postseason with some sports handing out bricks this past week while others will be soon to follow.

After discussing Syracuse’s tough home loss to Notre Dame, AJ and Carl dive into their latest high school football rankings (0:00-18:45).

The duo then recaps an eventful sectional championship weekend in both boys and girls soccer (18:45-26:30). Also, the field hockey sectional finals witnessed a team climb the mountaintop for the first time since 2012 (26:30-28:10).

The pair wrap up the show by discussing the brackets in girls and boys volleyball to this point (28:10-32:00).

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. UPrep 9-0 AA 1 2. Victor 8-1 AA 2 3. Schroeder 9-0 A1 3 4. McQuaid 7-2 AA 4 5. Hilton 8-1 A1 5 6. East 9-0 A2 6 7. Pittsford 4-5 AA 7 8. Canandaigua 7-2 A2 8 9. Brighton 7-2 A1 10 10. Brockport 5-4 A2 NR

Small Schools